BROWN, Veronica Mary (nee Stanich). Passed away peacefully guided by St Terese and surrounded by her family on 16 March 2020 in Auckland. Beloved (life partner) of Arnold and cherished mother to Maryann, Shane, Grant, and mother-in-law to Inge. Dearest Nana to Kate and Andrew, Alex and Serge, Christopher, Jessica and Nick, Michael and Sara. Special (Great-Nana) to Billy and 2 babies on their way. A memorial service to celebrating Veronica's life will take place in private with her immediate family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020