Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Martha (Vitali) SMITH

Add a Memory
Veronica Martha (Vitali) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Veronica Martha (nee Vitali). Peacefully on 26 June 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Cheryl, Lawrence, Terry and Deanne. Loving Nana of Wendy, Marie, David, Anthony, Daniel and Joshua; Great Nana of Charlotte. Resting peacefully with Dad. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marks Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga on Wednesday 3 July at 11.00am. All communications to The Smith Family C/- PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.