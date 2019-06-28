|
SMITH, Veronica Martha (nee Vitali). Peacefully on 26 June 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Cheryl, Lawrence, Terry and Deanne. Loving Nana of Wendy, Marie, David, Anthony, Daniel and Joshua; Great Nana of Charlotte. Resting peacefully with Dad. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marks Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga on Wednesday 3 July at 11.00am. All communications to The Smith Family C/- PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019