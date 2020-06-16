Home

Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church of The Immaculate Conception
High St.
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of The Immaculate Conception
High St.
KELLAND, Veronica (Ronnie). At Taumarunui Hospital on Sunday 14th June 2020 Ronnie; in her 100th year, slipped away peacefully to now be safe in the arms of her beloved Jack. Dearly loved mother of Gordon (Butch) (deceased) and Bev, Elizabeth, and Veronica and Tony Cox. Treasured grandma of Scott, Todd, Aaron and Rachael and great grandmother of 5. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Rosary for Ronnie will be recited in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, High St on Wednesday 17th June at 7:00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Church on Thursday, 18th June at 1:00 PM followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to C/- PO Box 198, Taumarunui 3946 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
