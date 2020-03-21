|
DAVIES, Veronica Joan (formerly Karl). On March 20th 2020 peacefully at Takanini Lodge in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Keith and loved mum of Frank and Margaret, Harry and Sue, Mike and Brenda, Bruce and Amanda. Much loved Grandma of Simon, Elizabeth, Gareth, Ross, Aimee, Melissa, Nicole, Lisa, Ashleigh, Leighton and their families. A private requiem mass will be held. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020