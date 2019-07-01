Home

Veronica Eileen (Snelgar) INCH

Veronica Eileen (Snelgar) INCH Notice
INCH, Veronica Eileen (nee Snelgar). Passed away on June 30, 2019 peacefully at Erin Park Resthome. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Inch for 43 years. Loved mother of Sonja and Kenny, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother of Lee and Gina, Deborah and Roger, Christopher, Vanessa and Mark, Rebecca, Katherine, Cherish, Courtney, Nick, Emily and Riley. Her funeral service will be held at the Troup Chapel, Davis Funeral Home, 110 Kolmar Rd, Papatoetoe on Saturday July 6 at 1.30pm. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE. All communications to the Inch Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 3, 2019
