|
|
|
GARNER-HANSON, Veronica Anne (Anne) (nee Mullan). Passed away peacefully on 26 June 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Hank. Cherished mother, nana and great nana of Johanna, Marcus, Matthew, Alex, Hugo, Eleanor, Amber, Jade, Mason and Olivia. Beloved sister of Judith and John Murphy and Tony Mullan (Christchurch), daughter of the late Doris and Tommy Mullan. Thank you to all the staff at Hilda Ross for their kindness and care of Anne. Rosary will be recited at St Mary's Convent Chapel, Clyde Street, Hamilton East on Monday 29 June at 5.00 pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East on Tuesday 30 June at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Garner-Hanson Family, c/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020