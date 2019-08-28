Home

Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Vernon Hugh (Vern) ANDREWS

Vernon Hugh (Vern) ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Vernon Hugh (Vern). Peacefully at home, Otaki on Sunday 25 August 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Nancy, loved and respected father and father-in- law of Gael and Daryl Rutter, Ross and Debra, David and Margaret. Poppa of Bradley and Mitchell Rutter, Ashleigh, Hayden and Emma Andrews, Beatrice (dec) and Carter Andrews. A service for Vern will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Friday 30 August 2019 at 2:00pm. Messages to the Andrews family can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
