ANDREWS, Vernon Hugh (Vern). Peacefully at home, Otaki on Sunday 25 August 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Nancy, loved and respected father and father-in- law of Gael and Daryl Rutter, Ross and Debra, David and Margaret. Poppa of Bradley and Mitchell Rutter, Ashleigh, Hayden and Emma Andrews, Beatrice (dec) and Carter Andrews. A service for Vern will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Friday 30 August 2019 at 2:00pm. Messages to the Andrews family can be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019