|
|
|
WELLS, Vernon George. A loving husband, father, granddad, brother, uncle and friend to all. Vernon peacefully slipped into heaven on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, aged 86. Vernon is survived by: Doreen (nee Vaughan) loving wife of 64 years; children Marilyn and Bruce, David and Mary, Grant and Monique, Ian and Janine; grandchildren Jono, Bekx and Matt, Jacob and Christine, Joanna, Michael, Suzi and Nick, Ashley, Emma Clare and Phoebe; great-grandchildren Aria, Gabriel and Callie; brothers Brian and Robin, Melvin and Sherryn; and sister-in-law Christine. Vernon is proceeded in death by parents Edward and Dulcie Wells along with brothers Neil and Kevin. He was relative, friend and leader to many who cherished him. Vernon invested himself in leadership with The Salvation Army Newton Corps and Band, NZ Army Reserves, New Zealand Towel Supply, Auckland Regional Authority, and Auckland Technical Institute. His analytical mind recently suffered dementia but in eternity he thinks clearly again. The family thanks the staff at Patrick Ferry House for their gracious care. Vernon was Promoted to Glory from The Salvation Army Westgate Corps. A private Salvationist Committal Service is being held with family at Grange Manor, Mount Eden (Davis Funeral Services). The family look forward to freely celebrating Vernon's life with extended family, friends and comrades once our city again returns to Covid-19 Level One, with details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020