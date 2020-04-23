|
RICHARDS, Verna Margaret (nee Lister). Passed away peacefully on 21 April 2020 in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff. Adored mother of Julie, Dean (deceased) and Vaughn. Cherished mother in-law of Nane and Lorre. Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 8. Big thank you to staff at Lynton Lodge Hospital and Peacehaven Rest Home. Donations to charities in lieu of flowers. A private funeral will be held on Friday, 11am and a celebration of Verna's life will follow at a later date. Messages to vaughn-r @xtra.co.nz, Tel. 021529997
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020