Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Margaret (Lister) RICHARDS

Add a Memory
Verna Margaret (Lister) RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS, Verna Margaret (nee Lister). Passed away peacefully on 21 April 2020 in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff. Adored mother of Julie, Dean (deceased) and Vaughn. Cherished mother in-law of Nane and Lorre. Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 8. Big thank you to staff at Lynton Lodge Hospital and Peacehaven Rest Home. Donations to charities in lieu of flowers. A private funeral will be held on Friday, 11am and a celebration of Verna's life will follow at a later date. Messages to vaughn-r @xtra.co.nz, Tel. 021529997



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -