Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Rotorua
Verna Frances SANDERS Notice
SANDERS, Verna Frances. Aged 90 years. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 13 May 2020 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Eric and Mother of Andrew, Rick, Janene, Jeff. Mother in law of Jill, Sue, Peter and Angie. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother, auntie and friend to many. A graveside service will be held in Rotorua Tuesday 12.30pm. Due to Current Regulations please email Jan [email protected] if you would like to be present.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
