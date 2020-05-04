|
HOSKIN, Verna Elizabeth Cecelia (nee McIntosh). Passed away peacefully at Remuera Care Home on 30 April, age 92. Treasured husband of late Clarry, mother and mother-in-law of Marion and late Colin Cumming, Moira and Brian Donnelly, Debbie and Graeme Herbert, nana to 5 grandchildren and their partners and 6 great-grandchildren. Private cremation has been held. Memorial service will be held at later date. Communications to Hoskin family, PO Box 87433, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742 or email marioncumming [email protected] Special thanks to the amazing Remuera Care Home staff for their wonderful care of "Nana".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020