Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna HOSKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Elizabeth Cecelia (McIntosh) HOSKIN

Add a Memory
Verna Elizabeth Cecelia (McIntosh) HOSKIN Notice
HOSKIN, Verna Elizabeth Cecelia (nee McIntosh). Passed away peacefully at Remuera Care Home on 30 April, age 92. Treasured husband of late Clarry, mother and mother-in-law of Marion and late Colin Cumming, Moira and Brian Donnelly, Debbie and Graeme Herbert, nana to 5 grandchildren and their partners and 6 great-grandchildren. Private cremation has been held. Memorial service will be held at later date. Communications to Hoskin family, PO Box 87433, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742 or email marioncumming [email protected] Special thanks to the amazing Remuera Care Home staff for their wonderful care of "Nana".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -