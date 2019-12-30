|
LATIMER, Verna Dawn (nee Sellars). Born August 10, 1933. Passed away suddenly on the 26 of December 2019 at Eastcliffe Lifestyle Care. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the the late Robert Latimer for nearly 64 years. Much loved and adored mother of Penelope and Jane. Much loved sister of Melva Wyber. Loved mother-in-law of Edward. Dearly loved, proud grandmother of James, Elizabeth, Henry, Charlotte and Isabella. In accordance with Ma's wishes a private family service is being held. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Eastcliffe Lifestyle Care. Communications may be sent to PO Box 37568 Parnell 1151.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019