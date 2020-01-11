Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 p.m.
MILLAR, Vern. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at North Shore Hospital on Thursday 9 January 2020. Adored husband of Alvis, much loved dad of Brian and Nicola; Ross and Jennimay; Lorraine and Mark. Cherished grandad to Kimberley, Jordan, Zac, Elliot, Scott, Alicia and Harri. Great grandad to Reagan. Our sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff on Ward 4 at North Shore Hospital. A service for Vern will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 13 January at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
