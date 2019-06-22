Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Vere COLVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vere Maisie (Delaney) COLVILLE

Notice Condolences

Vere Maisie (Delaney) COLVILLE Notice
COLVILLE, Vere Maisie (nee Delaney). 28 March 1933 - 21 June 2019. Peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Sharon, Vicki, and the late Donna. Nana Vere of Jonathan, Rebecca, James and their families. A celebration of Vere's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 25th June 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu Plunket would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Colville family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.