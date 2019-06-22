|
COLVILLE, Vere Maisie (nee Delaney). 28 March 1933 - 21 June 2019. Peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Sharon, Vicki, and the late Donna. Nana Vere of Jonathan, Rebecca, James and their families. A celebration of Vere's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 25th June 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu Plunket would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Colville family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
