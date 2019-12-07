Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St John The Evangelist Catholic Church
180 Centreway Road
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verdon MACARTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verdon Thomas MACARTNEY

Add a Memory
Verdon Thomas MACARTNEY Notice
MACARTNEY, Verdon Thomas. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 December 2019 surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Deane. Loved father of Peter and Alix, Sharon and Alan, Stephen and Natasha, Bernadette and Tony, and Andrew and Shauna. Loved Birdie of Jessica, Imogen and Peter, Kiri and Nick, Ben, Tim, Alex, Maggie-Rose, Sally and Sebastian. Great-Grand- Birdie of Indigo, Willow and Summer. Loved by fur babies Brodie and Charlie too. Peace perfect peace. A Requiem Mass will be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Harbour Hospice, Hibiscus.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verdon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -