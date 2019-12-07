|
MACARTNEY, Verdon Thomas. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 December 2019 surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Deane. Loved father of Peter and Alix, Sharon and Alan, Stephen and Natasha, Bernadette and Tony, and Andrew and Shauna. Loved Birdie of Jessica, Imogen and Peter, Kiri and Nick, Ben, Tim, Alex, Maggie-Rose, Sally and Sebastian. Great-Grand- Birdie of Indigo, Willow and Summer. Loved by fur babies Brodie and Charlie too. Peace perfect peace. A Requiem Mass will be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Harbour Hospice, Hibiscus.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019