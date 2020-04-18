|
GREEN, Vera Rachel. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 11 April 2020 at the Sarah Selwyn private hospital at Selwyn Village, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rev. Raleigh, mother to the late Ann de Jong and Michael, mother in law to the late Bruce de Jong and much loved grand mother of Sophie de Jong. Due to the current situation, a private cremation has been held and when circumstances permit, a Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Vera's life. Details will be advised at a later date. Special thanks to all the medical and nursing staff who looked after Vera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020