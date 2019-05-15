Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Vera May NELSON

NELSON, Vera May. Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 in Auckland, after a Mother's Day surrounded by family. Aged 94 years. Cherished wife of Jack, and much-loved mother of Kay, Ray, Sue, Joanne, Gillian and Rosalie, and step-mum to Euan. The adored 'Nana' of nineteen grandchildren and thirty one great-grandchildren. An artist and homemaker who loved God and people: her memory will be treasured. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday, May 16 at 10am ? all welcome.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
