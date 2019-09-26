|
|
|
DYSON, Vera May (nee Appleton). 1st April 1926 - 23rd September 2019. Loved wife of the late William (Major Bill) Dyson, loved mother and mother-in- law of Elizabeth and Alan, Ruth and Martin, Paul and Trish and the late John. Loved grandmother and gran-in-law of Rachel and Megan, Adrian and Ditte, Hannah, Ben, Tom and Megan, Joshua and Stacey and Jessica. Loved great grandmother of Jae, Jett, Caleb, Villum and our soon to be born J-baby. Alert and cracking jokes until the end. Passed away peacefully after a long, active and happy life. There will be a Requiem Mass for Vera on Saturday 28 September at 11am in St Mark's Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Auckland . A memorial service will be held in St Anthony's Church, Falkirk Avenue, Seatoun, Wellington on Saturday 5 October at 11am, followed by private internment. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Asthma Society can be made on line at bit.ly/vadyson2309
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019