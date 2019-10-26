|
ASPDEN, Vera Margaret J.P. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 aged 87, at Northbridge Retirement Village after returning from several months stay at North Shore Hospital. Sister of Dennis and Kath, Sister-in-law of Selwyn and Olive, wife of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gayle, Phillip,Wendy and Barrie. Cherished and devoted grandmother to Alicia, Christy, Nicky, Craig, Alexander, Richard and Caitlin and great-grandchildren Natalia, Riley, Frankie, Caden, Lockie and Brody and grandson-in-laws Nick, Scot and Kerry. She spent a lot of time watching her family play sport and dance. After retiring from Smith Bio-Lab she kept extremely busy volunteering many hours to the Auckland Leagues Club, Northcote Senior Citizens (President), Senior Net, Citizens Advice Bureau, Northbridge Retirement Village, Justice of the Peace and many other community activities. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 1 November 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019