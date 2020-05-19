|
MUMMERY, Vera Lily Kate (nee Street). British Army Corps - No. W/242723, QSM. Born May 12, 1924. Passed away May 16, 2020 at Summerset by the Lake, Taupo, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted, adored mother of Peter and Sue and the late Adrian. Missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. We will celebrate Mum's life at a later date. You will forever be in our hearts. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020