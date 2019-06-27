|
KATAVICH, Vera (nee Babich). Passed away at Jane Mander Village Whangarei, after a long illness, on 26 June, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Cherished mother of Bev and the late Earl, Judy and Keith, and Mijo. Nana of Chris and Rachael, Mike and Marnie, and Mark, and much adored Nana V of Danica, Sophie, Ryder and Mila. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Vera's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Dominion Road, Kaitaia at 11am Saturday 29 June followed by interment at Kaitaia Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Stroke Foundation or The Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
