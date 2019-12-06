Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews Presbyterian Church
11 Vincent Street
Howick
Vera Joan (nee McIntosh) (Joan) DOWD

Vera Joan (nee McIntosh) (Joan) DOWD Notice
DOWD, Vera Joan (Joan). On 3 December 2019, peacefully at home, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Bruce Dowd. Mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Greg Smith, Ron and Karima Dowd, and Briar and Kevin Mills. Nana of seven grandchildren and Super Nana of six great grandchildren. Will be greatly missed. A service for Joan will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Monday 9 December at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
