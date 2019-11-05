|
GEORGE, Vera Isabel (nee Mitchell). Passed peacefully at Rosedale Village Hospital on November 3rd 2019, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Dearest Mother of Wayne and Laurel and Mother-in-law of Jill and Tim. Dearest Nana of Dominic and Christian and their partners, Karina and Stacey. Dearest Nanny of Alana and Hayden and their partners Stefan and Hayley. Great Grandma of Cameron and Sara (Australia), Neena, Lucy, Marcus, Dylan, Zoe, Ben, Sam And Amelie. Best friend and companion of Vanessa. Dear friend to John and Kathy. Thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Rosedale Village for their love and care.Vera is now in Heaven making chocolates for the Angels. A Celebration of Vera's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 6 November 2019 at 11:30am. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice, North Shore, P.O.Box 33129, Takapuna, would be received with thanks.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019