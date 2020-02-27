|
MACKAY, Vera Betty (Betty). Passed away peacefully on 25 February 2020 at Tauranga, aged 92 years. Cherished mother and mother in law of Charlotte and Phil and Fiona and Paul. Much loved Grandma of Callum, Georgina and Ramon. Special thanks to the staff at Oakland Rest Home for their loving care. A private cremation has taken place as per family wishes. A special gathering to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a time and place to be advised. All messages to the Pennycuick Family C/- PO Box 15401, Tauranga, 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020