Vera Ann CARPENTER

Vera Ann CARPENTER Notice
CARPENTER, Vera Ann. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on the 12th October 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of Max Carpenter for 61 years. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Lyndon and Lynette, Neville and Suzanne, Jan and Hamish. Loved Nana of Steven, Georgia and Mikayla, Nicholas and Samuel, Michelle and Cameron. "Will be sadly missed." A service for Vera will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday the 18th October 2019 at 2.00pm. To be followed by Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
