More Obituaries for Vera KNAPTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Agnes (McDonald) KNAPTON

Vera Agnes (McDonald) KNAPTON Notice
KNAPTON, Vera Agnes (nee McDonald). Born June 16, 1936. Passed away on May 09, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill "Wiggy", mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Martin, Karen and John, Fletcher and Dianne, Chris and Claire. Nanny to Dane, Sarah, Ethan and Briar. Great nanny to Rosalie. God looked around his garden and he found an empty place. He then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020
