Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Venise WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Venise (Venny) (Graham) WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Venise (Venny) (Graham) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Venise (nee Graham) (Venny). Of Auckland and formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on 25th December 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Anthony Williams and much loved mother and mother in law of Stephanie, Grant and Diana, Scott and Catherine. Much loved Nana/Grandma of Jayden and Jessica, Mitchell, Kendall, Jamie and Laine, and Zane and Lucas. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jenyfer and the late John Haxton, and nieces Emma, Jane, and nephew Andrew, and sister/aunt of the late Neil and Carl Graham and their families. Also sister-in-law to Anne and George Williams. A celebration of Venise's life will be held at noon on 14th January 2020 at Forrest Funeral Services, Riverside Road, Orewa .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Venise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -