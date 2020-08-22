|
|
|
MAYCLAIR, Velma Lorraine. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, 19th August 2020 at 7.21 pm at North Shore Hospital, aged 70. Loving mother of Kim, Shelley and Monique. Devoted Nana of Hayley. Loved sister of Glen, Roy and Maurice. A private family burial will be held later this week, followed by a memorial celebration in Warkworth on Velma's birthday, Saturday, 24th October 2020. To register your interest in attending the memorial service, please phone Kim on 022 682 6968.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020