South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
Velma Edith (formerly Gill) (Bicknell) PETERSEN

Velma Edith (formerly Gill) (Bicknell) PETERSEN Notice
PETERSEN, Velma Edith (nee Bicknell) (formerly Gill). Peacefully at Cascades Resthome, Hamilton on Thursday 1 August, 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril Keith Petersen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Christine, Joanna and Mapu, Brian and Keiko, Margaret and Keith, Murray and Janet, and the late Kathy. Treasured Nana and Great Nana to her many mokopuna. Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Cascades Resthome for the wonderful care of Mum for over 6 years. "Rest in Peace beautiful lady." A funeral service will be held at Pikitu Marae, Wiltsdown Road, Waotu on Saturday 3 August, 2019 at 11am followed by burial at the Whanau Urupa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
