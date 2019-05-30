|
|
|
THURLOW, Velma Christina (nee Preston). Passed away at William Carey Rest Home Busselton, West Australia on 28 May 2019; aged 88 years. Loved wife of Tony, mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (deceased), Alan, Sharon and Henry Waldvogel, Ross and Heather, and families. A service will be held for Velma at St Marys Church Busselton on Friday 31 May 2019. Messages to the Thurlow Family, P O Box 35-405, Browns Bay, Auckland. Now at peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More