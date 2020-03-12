|
|
|
TAVALU, Vaoveli Amara. Well known to the family as Tamatoi. Passed away at North Shore Hospice on the 8 March 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving son of the late Tavalu Motutoa and the late Sulia Mesepa. Loved by all brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces and their extended families and the Sionetali and Kusipai line. A service for Vaoveli will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 13 March 2020 at 10am followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020