WATTS, Vaoga Mary Lelefua. Born June 23, 1943. Sadly passed away on Friday 20th December 2019, aged 76 years. Loving wife of the late Malcolm Watts and Mother to Theresa, Gary and Troy. Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother to many grandchildren. A family service will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 3 View Road, Henderson on Thursday 26th December at 6pm. We will be having a final service for Mary on Friday 27th December 10am, Haven Falls Funeral Home followed by her burial at Waikumete Cemetery at 12.30pm. Alofa tele atu.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019