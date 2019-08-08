Home

Valrie Mabel (formerly Wescott) (King) KEEN

Valrie Mabel (formerly Wescott) (King) KEEN Notice
KEEN, Valrie Mabel (nee King) (formerly Wescott). On 6th August, 2019 passed away peacefully at Anne Maree Gardens Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda and Andy, Avrill and Phil, Bryce (deceased) and Bronwyn, Bronwyn and Mac, and Lester, loved Nana of 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Rest in peace, your pain has gone. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All communications to the Keen family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
