COLLINS, Valrae Jeanne WRNZNS. Valrae passed away on Thursday 5 November 2020 at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital at the age of 96. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Victor and Delia Collins, only sister of Mary Browne and sister-in-law of the late Judge Patrick Browne. Treasured aunt of her nieces, nephews and their spouses and her great nephews and nieces. Christopher Browne and Felicity Crowe, Peter Browne and Edward Cowley, Mary-Louise Browne and Billy Boreham, Nicholas Browne (deceased) and Barbara McCarthy, Delia Browne and Kathryn Bunn, Justin Browne and Dr Nadina Thwaites. A special great aunt to Tallulah, Fianach, Connor, Gabriella, Honor and Tom Browne and Tuatapu Te Moana and Vaimoana Te Piha Montieth. A true friend of Paul Walker and godmother of Blake Herbert.A service will be held for Valrae on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 11 am, St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 212 Parnell Road, Parnell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020