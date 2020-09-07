|
PADDY, Valmai Frances (nee Quedley). Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2020, aged 82. Loved wife of Lawrie. Loved mother of Janette, Carolyn and the late Michael. Grandma to Jared, Kelly, Keren, Anoushka and Braydon. Great grandma to Olivia, Marley, Bowie and Toby. Due to Covid restrictions a family service with a few invited guests will be held at Davis Funerals 400 Dominion Rd Mt Eden at 1.30pm Thursday 10 September 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2020