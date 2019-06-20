Home

Valmai Ada Margaret THOMPSON

Valmai Ada Margaret THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Valmai Ada Margaret. Passed away suddenly on 13th June 2019 surrounded by family, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ray Thompson. Will be sadly missed by Raymond, David and Jo, Garry and Angel, Gail and Shane, Murray and Tracey. Grandchildren Stuart, Elliot, Jarrod, Kylie, and great grandchild, Odin. "Rest in peace Mum we love you so much." A private service was held at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu on Monday, 17th June. All communications to 318 Waitawheta Road, RD2, Waihi 3682. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
