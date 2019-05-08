|
MEGSON, Valmae Mona. Died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday 7 May 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Loving wife of Keith for 63 years. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Bryan and Jennifer, Denise and Ted. Loving grandmother of Mike, Chris and Morgan, Nick and Kimberly, Jason and Alicia, Virginia, Ben. Treasured great grandmother of Kourtney, Parker, Kade, Bodhi, Walter. Special thanks to the staff at Peacehaven Hospital for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations to West Auckland Hospice, P.O. Box 45181, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland 0651 would be appreciated. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 11 May 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
