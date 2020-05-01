|
|
|
BANKS, Valmae Beata (Val) (nee Bond). Passed at 92 years on the 28th of April 2020 in Pukekohe. Dearly loved and loving wife of Tom for 70 years. Much loved Mother of Glenda and Karen. Mother in Law of David Hayward and Dave McCulloch. Treasured Nana to Toni, Kylie, Brett, Nikki and Mark (deceased), Jodie and Mike. Great-Nana to Emerson, Tori, Allana and Mike. Val will be missed and will forever be in our hearts and memories. Given the restrictions in place, a private family ceremony will be held. Correspondence to 16 Landon Place, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020