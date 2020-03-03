Home

Valma Rebecca PETERS


1925 - 2020
Valma Rebecca PETERS Notice
PETERS, Valma Rebecca. Born 22 August 1925 passed away on 27 February 2020 in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Manuel Joseph John Peters. Loved youngest sister of the late Jack Porter, Charles Porter, Nada Lewis (nee Porter) and Raydon Porter. Loved Aunt of Leone Morgan, Carole Wilson, Julie Wards and Robyn Dowd (nee Lewis girls) and all their families - Janis Martin (nee Porter), John Porter and Katherine Porter. The family sincerely thanks Auckland City Hospital for their dedication and care of Valma. Thanks also to Summerset Ellerslie Care Unit for their professional care and many kindnesses. In keeping with Valma's wishes, a private family service was held yesterday in Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
