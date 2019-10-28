|
|
|
ALLEN, Valma Mary (nee Jones). Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 26 October 2019 (96 Years). Dearly loved wife of the late Howard (Hank) Douglas Allen, beloved mother of Clyde and Christine and Verna and Ian and special grandmother to Corey, Cara, Joel and Vikki. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at Sibuns Funeral Home, 582 Remuera Road on Tuesday 29 October at 3pm. Flowers and messages can be sent via Sibuns Funeral Directors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019