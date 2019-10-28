Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Valma ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valma Mary (Jones) ALLEN

Add a Memory
Valma Mary (Jones) ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Valma Mary (nee Jones). Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 26 October 2019 (96 Years). Dearly loved wife of the late Howard (Hank) Douglas Allen, beloved mother of Clyde and Christine and Verna and Ian and special grandmother to Corey, Cara, Joel and Vikki. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at Sibuns Funeral Home, 582 Remuera Road on Tuesday 29 October at 3pm. Flowers and messages can be sent via Sibuns Funeral Directors.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.