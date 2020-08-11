Home

Valma Louise (Val) BENNETT

Valma Louise (Val) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Valma Louise (Val). Unexpectedly at Thames Hospital, on 9th August, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend for the past 67 years of Roy. Much loved Mum of Christine, Sherry, Skip, Mike, Megan, Shannan, and Roy. Cherished Grandma of her many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandson. Loved sister of Anne. 'Val will be forever in our hearts.' Family would like to thank Dr Tony Mayne for his love and care of Val. A celebration of Val's life wil be held at the Paeroa Co- operating Parish Church, Willoughby Street, Paeroa, tomorrow (Wednesday) 12th August, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 69 Puke Road, Paeroa 3600.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
