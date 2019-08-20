Home

Valma Lorraine Beryl (Val) COURTNEY

Valma Lorraine Beryl (Val) COURTNEY Notice
COURTNEY, Valma Lorraine Beryl (Val). On August 17, 2019 peacefully at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loved mother of Carrick, Stephen and the late Robert. Cherished mother-in- law of Caroline and Paula. Treasured Nana Val of James and Arghavan, Ryan, Mathew, Rachel and Kristian, and Sarah, and great- grandmother to be. "Now reunited with Bob and Rob." A Service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday August 23 at 2pm. All communications to PO Box 25173, Saint Heliers.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
