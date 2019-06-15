|
STEPHENS, Valma Bernice (nee Sherwin). Passed away Thursday 13 June 2019, aged 78; at North Shore Hospital surrounded by family, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Mum and mother-in-law of Graeme, Rose, Mary, Sandra, Janine, Geoff, Lisa, Debbie and Richard. Much loved grandma of Chris, Reece, Josh, Maria, Jessica, Monique, Ryan, Marc, Brodie, Amber, Bradley, Keeley, Nathan and James. Thanks to all her medical team and personal carer's for the care provided. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service will be at Morrison's Funeral home, 220 Universal Drive, on Friday 21 June 2019 at 10:00am
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 15 to June 17, 2019
