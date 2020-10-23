|
WHYTE, Valerie (nee Grundy). Passed away on October 16, 2020 in Auckland. Much loved wife of the late Samuel Roland Whyte. Dearly loved and devoted Mum of Roland, Warwick, Gavin, Nigel, Jonathan and Rosemary. A much loved and respected mother-in-law and cherished Nana to her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. In accordance with Valerie's wishes, a private family service and interment was held at Waiterimu-Matahuru Cemetery in Waikato district near to where she was born and raised. Please address any communications to: The Whyte Family, c/o Fountains Funerals, P.O.Box 72-341, Papakura 2244
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020