Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie WHYTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie (Grundy) WHYTE

Add a Memory
Valerie (Grundy) WHYTE Notice
WHYTE, Valerie (nee Grundy). Passed away on October 16, 2020 in Auckland. Much loved wife of the late Samuel Roland Whyte. Dearly loved and devoted Mum of Roland, Warwick, Gavin, Nigel, Jonathan and Rosemary. A much loved and respected mother-in-law and cherished Nana to her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. In accordance with Valerie's wishes, a private family service and interment was held at Waiterimu-Matahuru Cemetery in Waikato district near to where she was born and raised. Please address any communications to: The Whyte Family, c/o Fountains Funerals, P.O.Box 72-341, Papakura 2244



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -