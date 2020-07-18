|
HEMINGWAY, Valerie Veda. Of Tauranga aged 85 years, passed away suddenly as a result of a tragic accident on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of John and Kim, Grant and Joy, Gael and Richard, Jenny and John, Wayne and Veena Cherished Grandmother of Laura, Darren and Jordan; Sarah, Christopher and Connor; Nathan, Scott and Lisa; Michael and Rebecca; Aaron, Alesha and Samuel; and the much-loved Great Grandchildren An amazingly strong and independent mother whom we will love always. Memories bring us closer we are never far apart, you will never be forgotten you are always in our hearts. No words can express how much we will miss you. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Val's funeral service to be held at Legacy Funeral Home, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga commencing at 2pm on Wednesday 22nd July.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020