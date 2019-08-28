Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Valerie Seymour GRINDLE

Valerie Seymour GRINDLE Notice
GRINDLE, Valerie Seymour. On 26 August 2019, surrounded by family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Margaret, Barbara and Grant, Alan and Janis, Diane and the late Grant, Kay and Andrew, Tony and Julie, David and Robyn. Loved Nana to 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service for Valerie will be held at All Saints Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick on Friday 30 August at 2.00pm. A life made beautiful by kindly deeds, a helping hand for other's needs, generous her heart and friendship true, loved and respected by all she knew.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
