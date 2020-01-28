Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Valerie Rita INSLEY

INSLEY, Valerie Rita. Passed away peacefully at Remuera Rest Home on Sunday 26 January 2020, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Geoffrey and late partner Dick. Dearly loved mother of Anne and Pete, Andrew and Caroline, Maria and Mark, Erin, and the late Steve. Special Grandma to John and Triston and all her Grandchildren. A cherished Great Grandma to many. Loved and remembered always The Funeral Service will be held at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2.00 pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at Remuera Rest Home and the Waiheke Health Trust for their kind and loving care of our mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
