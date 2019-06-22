|
JOHNSTON, Valerie Nancy. 77 years. Late of Erina, peacefully at Erina on 24 March 2019. Also in memory of Graeme McKenzie, 76 years, late of Kariong, peacefully at home on 19 June 2017. Graeme and Valerie were devoted husband and wife, admired brother and sister-in- law to Marie, loving father and mother to sons Phillip and Andrew, daughters-in- law Sue and Teresa, grandparents to Clare and Elyse. Graeme and Valerie's relatives and friends invite you to attend their memorial service to be held at St Johns Presbyterian Church, 120 Great South Road, Papatoetoe at 11am on 28 June 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
