Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie May SUTHERLAND

Add a Memory
Valerie May SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND, Valerie May. On Saturday 23rd May 2020, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 85. Devoted wife of the late Wally. Loved and respected mother and mother in law of Christine and Sam, Karen and Wayne. Nana of Regan and Yvette, Jeremy and Jacqui, Emma and Ryan, Ben and Allannah. Great nana of Lucca, Felix, Cheyanne (deceased), Finn, Ashley, Charli and Jaden. A strong lady who was always there for her family and friends. A private celebration of her life was held with her family in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services on Wednesday 27 May, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Sutherland family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -