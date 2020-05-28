|
SUTHERLAND, Valerie May. On Saturday 23rd May 2020, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 85. Devoted wife of the late Wally. Loved and respected mother and mother in law of Christine and Sam, Karen and Wayne. Nana of Regan and Yvette, Jeremy and Jacqui, Emma and Ryan, Ben and Allannah. Great nana of Lucca, Felix, Cheyanne (deceased), Finn, Ashley, Charli and Jaden. A strong lady who was always there for her family and friends. A private celebration of her life was held with her family in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services on Wednesday 27 May, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Sutherland family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020