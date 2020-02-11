|
|
|
JOHNSTON, Valerie Mavis (Val) (nee Hearn). Born July 23, 1933. Passed away on February 09, 2020. Much loved wife of the late William. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Digla, Douglas and Helen. Loving grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Briar and Allan, Ryan and Belinda, Scott and Elizabeth, Kelly and Jayme. Loved great-grandmother of Ari and Lola. We would like to thank Helen for the care and compassion she has shown mum in her final months. Funeral details to come. All communications to the Johnston family, c/- P.O. Box 56-013, Dominion Road, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020